Bold City Heating & Air Unveils its 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is proving to customers how great its services are with a unique guarantee.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is now offering a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, explained that all of its repairs are 100 percent guaranteed. The guarantee also equips customers with a one-year warranty.

“Flat rate pricing is provided up front, before any work is performed,” Pilakovic stressed, before adding, “Our friendly technicians are all certified and factory-trained. And when it comes to the work being performed, from start to finish, we are sure to leave our work area in your home clean and mess-free.”

As to why anyone should take advantage of the company’s 100 percent guarantee, Pilakovic pointed to the fact that Bold City Heating & Air’s reputation has earned the company more than 500 five-star reviews on Google.

“We have a reputation for fair pricing, accurate and transparent troubleshooting, guaranteed workmanship and taking pride in our work,” Pilakovic said. “We also have a reputation for friendly, knowledgeable, honest and clean technicians. Our company is only as good as our employees, so we’re proud to say that we have some of the best employees in the region.”

Mayor Lenny Curry of Jacksonville has recognized Bold City Heating & Air as Small Business of the Year.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/

###

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32256
United States

Mirza Pilakovic
Bold City Heating & Air
+1 904-513-3158
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

