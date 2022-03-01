Minister Cox meets with Down Syndrome Family Network

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 1 - 25th February, 2022

Now in its tenth year, the Down Syndrome Family Network will host its Annual World Down Syndrome Day Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Trinidad on March 21, 2022. As part of its preparations, the Network today, February 25, 2022, met with Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator the Honourable Donna Cox. This meeting also forms part of the Minister’s ongoing discussions with NGOs and civil society organizations. Joined by a team at the Ministry, comprising of Permanent Secretary Sheila Seecharan and Coordinator of the NGO Unit Cindy Heeralal, the Minister discussed some key focal areas of support with DSFN Chairman, Glen Niles and Conference Chairperson, Lisa Ghany.

Commemorated on March 21st to signify the extra chromosome (21) present in children with Down Syndrome, World Down Syndrome Day encourages persons all over the world to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, and how through change in behaviour and attitudes, the society can engender an all-inclusive environment for persons with Down Syndrome and other disabilities.

According to Minister Cox, “The Ministry recognises the need for more collaborative approaches to raise awareness of Down Syndrome and other disabilities to the national community, and so we welcome the opportunity to partner with the Network, as we commemorate and celebrate Down Syndrome Day.”

During the meeting, Mr. Niles commended Minister Cox for her support and the significant improvements her Ministry and by extension, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have made towards the advancement of persons with disabilities.

Minister Cox also took the opportunity to outline the Ministry’s role with respect to the community of persons with disabilities stating that the Ministry continues to place a strong focus on sensitization and awareness. PS Seecharan also engaged in discourse on National Policy on Persons with Disabilities and the need for partnerships with key stakeholders.

Among the other matters raised at the meeting were legislation and policies aimed at ensuring that persons with disabilities are well served and catered to, in an effort to provide a better quality of life.

In closing, Minister Cox thanked the Association for the commendable work it has been doing for the community of down syndrome persons, and assured the Association that the Ministry remains committed to encouraging and facilitating their development.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services looks forward to working with the Down Syndrome Family Network and other similar Non-Governmental organizations to ensure that a more inclusive society is engendered for persons with disabilities.