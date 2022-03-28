Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,328 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Simon Eriki Opens Gentle Procedures Circumcision Clinic in Dawson Creek

adult infant fast quick circumcision clinic

Circumcision doctor pollock technique mogen clamp

Dr. Simon Eriki

Gentle Procedures Dawson Creek Clinic Now Offering The Virtually Painless Pollock Technique™ Circumcision for All Ages in Alberta & British Columbia

Our focus on circumcision in a dedicated clinic setting permits us to deliver an optimal circumcision experience.”
— Dr. Simon Peter Eriki
DAWSON CREEK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gentle Procedures clinic in Dawson Creek offers circumcision for babies, boys, teens and adult men with the Pollock Technique™ and Shang Ring circumcision method.

After extensive research on circumcision methods in use today in Canada and around the world, Doctor Eriki chose to train with Dr. Neil Pollock, one of the world's foremost authorities on circumcision at his Vancouver clinic and international training centre. Dr. Pollock’s research into developing a quick and virtually pain free approach to circumcision has been recognized worldwide. Doctor Eriki is proud to bring Dr. Pollock’s techniques to Dawson Creek.

Parents are relieved to have a virtually pain-free option for the circumcision of their baby boys, and the Muslim community is well-served by the availability of Pollock Technique™ circumcision in Northern Alberta and BC.

The Pollock Technique™ and Shang Ring method are virtually pain-free procedures that take less than ten minutes for adults and just a few minutes for newborns. These procedures have been proven safe over the past 30 years and after more than 80,000 procedures. Gentle Procedures Dawson Creek is highly referred to in BC and Alberta. The clinic is often recommended by family physicians because of the speedy and relatively pain free nature of the chosen Pollock Technique™ circumcision.

Gentle Procedures Dawson Creek also offers penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty - procedures that can alleviate the pain associated with a tight penile frenulum - the band of tissue connecting the glans to the shaft of the penis on its underside to men and teens boys. Penile frenulectomy can offer long term relief from the pain of an overly tight penile frenulum.

The Dawson Creek Clinic is part of the global network of Gentle Procedures circumcision clinics, with affiliated doctors in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and the USA. The globally reputed Dr. Neil Pollock is counted among the founders and board members.

Dr. Eriki is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of all his patients at the Dawson Creek clinic. Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.

Dr. Simon Peter Eriki, MBBCH CCFP OSS
Dawson Creek Circumcision Clinic
+1 250-719-4841
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Simon Eriki Opens Gentle Procedures Circumcision Clinic in Dawson Creek

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.