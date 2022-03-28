Dr. Simon Eriki Opens Gentle Procedures Circumcision Clinic in Dawson Creek
Gentle Procedures Dawson Creek Clinic Now Offering The Virtually Painless Pollock Technique™ Circumcision for All Ages in Alberta & British Columbia
Our focus on circumcision in a dedicated clinic setting permits us to deliver an optimal circumcision experience.”DAWSON CREEK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gentle Procedures clinic in Dawson Creek offers circumcision for babies, boys, teens and adult men with the Pollock Technique™ and Shang Ring circumcision method.
— Dr. Simon Peter Eriki
After extensive research on circumcision methods in use today in Canada and around the world, Doctor Eriki chose to train with Dr. Neil Pollock, one of the world's foremost authorities on circumcision at his Vancouver clinic and international training centre. Dr. Pollock’s research into developing a quick and virtually pain free approach to circumcision has been recognized worldwide. Doctor Eriki is proud to bring Dr. Pollock’s techniques to Dawson Creek.
Parents are relieved to have a virtually pain-free option for the circumcision of their baby boys, and the Muslim community is well-served by the availability of Pollock Technique™ circumcision in Northern Alberta and BC.
The Pollock Technique™ and Shang Ring method are virtually pain-free procedures that take less than ten minutes for adults and just a few minutes for newborns. These procedures have been proven safe over the past 30 years and after more than 80,000 procedures. Gentle Procedures Dawson Creek is highly referred to in BC and Alberta. The clinic is often recommended by family physicians because of the speedy and relatively pain free nature of the chosen Pollock Technique™ circumcision.
Gentle Procedures Dawson Creek also offers penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty - procedures that can alleviate the pain associated with a tight penile frenulum - the band of tissue connecting the glans to the shaft of the penis on its underside to men and teens boys. Penile frenulectomy can offer long term relief from the pain of an overly tight penile frenulum.
The Dawson Creek Clinic is part of the global network of Gentle Procedures circumcision clinics, with affiliated doctors in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and the USA. The globally reputed Dr. Neil Pollock is counted among the founders and board members.
Dr. Eriki is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of all his patients at the Dawson Creek clinic. Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
Dr. Simon Peter Eriki, MBBCH CCFP OSS
Dawson Creek Circumcision Clinic
+1 250-719-4841
