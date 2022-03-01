Submit Release
Removal date for ice-fishing shelters announced

CANADA, March 1 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Ice-fishing shelters must be removed from all provincial waterways no later than March 14.

It is important to note that ice fishing season is open until March 31.

“The temperatures have been fluctuating all winter and we have to remember to be cautious,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “We encourage the owners of ice-fishing structures to keep a close eye on conditions and, if they see signs of melting, remove the shelters. Please do not wait.”

Owners are responsible for removing their structures before the respective deadlines to avoid causing an environmental hazard by having possible waste and debris in the province’s waterways. They must also remove all garbage and debris. Ice fishers have an obligation to ensure no harm is caused to the environment.

The annual removal order falls under Section 15 (7) of the Water Quality Regulation of the Clean Environment Act.

“We do not want what is on the ice to end up in the river or lake after spring melt, so please take everything with you and keep our province green,” said Crossman.

Signs are posted at popular ice-fishing sites, reminding shelter owners to respect regulations and to properly maintain their shelters until the end of the fishing season.

The department encourages all New Brunswickers to be responsible stewards of the environment, and to report any infraction of environmental regulations.

More information relating to ice-fishing shelters is available online.

 

