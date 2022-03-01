Ocean Wise rebrands with renewed look and globally-driven approach
New Ocean Wise branding focuses on action for ocean conservationVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Ocean Wise launches a revitalized brand and website to help realize its ambitious goal of turning the tide on ocean health by 2030. The new brand drives home a simple promise: Taking action for the ocean today, so we can all flourish. This promise, grounded in action, will continue to lead to innovative projects like the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, seaforestation work, Ocean Wise sustainable seafood, the WhaleReport Alert System, and the Ocean Bridge youth program.
“Our new identity is about more than a logo – it is an articulation of the important conservation work Ocean Wise has been engaged in for decades. With a mandate to scale that work globally we needed a new identity to match our ambition,” said Lasse Gustavsson, President and CEO of Ocean Wise.
Ocean Wise started on the process of developing this new brand almost a year ago, while undergoing a period of major change – including the sale of the Vancouver Aquarium – starting with comprehensive qualitative and quantitative research. The research found something suspected already. There are also lots of organizations conducting research and advocating policy makers for the changes the ocean needs. But what is missing, and is critical for saving the ocean, is an organization whose role is to inspire and mobilize people, businesses and governments to take action for the ocean today!
The new tone of the Ocean Wise brand identity supports this promise by aiming to be bold and inspiring. It suggests an actions-based movement that is solutions-oriented.
Research shows that 80% of people understand we need to do more to restore our ocean, but fewer than 20% know how to help. It is for this reason that each page on the new Ocean Wise offers Actions that let visitors easily find ways to join Ocean Wise in protecting and revitalizing the ocean. This is true whether you are a seasoned researcher, a youth with a love of the environment, a business looking to make a difference or a family who wants to spend time together doing something good.
“The next decade offers an extraordinary opportunity for transformation and collaboration, and Ocean Wise intends to be on the forefront of ocean conservation,” said Nic Schulz, Director of Communications and Engagement at Ocean Wise. “This fresh look and feel sets Ocean Wise on the path to be a world-class changemaker for people, businesses and governments who want practical solutions with meaningful impact that protects and revitalizes our oceans.”
To explore the new Ocean Wise website visit Ocean.org and find new logo images here.
About Ocean Wise®
Ocean Wise is a globally focused conservation organization on a mission to protect and restore the world’s oceans. Through research, education, direct-action conservation and field projects, we empower communities to act for ocean health. We are focused on tackling three major ocean challenges: overfishing, ocean pollution and climate change. Ocean Wise is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with initiatives across the world. ocean.org
Media Contact
Nic Schulz
Director of Communications and Engagement
Ocean Wise
nic.schulz@ocean.org
Nic Schulz
Ocean Wise
+ 16043185830
email us here