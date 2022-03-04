Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Southern Directional, Inc.
Southern Directional, Inc. becomes 49% employee-owned.
The ESOP structure just made sense. It shows our team and the marketplace that we are serious about our Core Values.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Directional, Inc. (SDI or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to minority employee ownership through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.
— Tina Calma, President of Southern Directional, Inc.
While Southern Directional, Inc. is immensely involved in the natural gas and water line industry, the Company is diverse in all underground utility installations. With 20 years of multi-layered expertise, the employees at SDI are highly skilled in installing a wide range of utility services, including water, natural gas, sewer and underground electrical distribution. Through strategies such as ongoing education, safe work environments and family-friendly scheduling, Southern Directional, Inc. strives to build the character and capabilities of each of the Company's employees. The SDI staff in turn exemplifies professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment towards their work.
President of Southern Directional, Inc., Tina Calma, commented, "Our core values are FAMILY, DO THE RIGHT THING, EXCELLENCE and OWNERSHIP MENTALITY. These are not just idle words or a catchy phrase, we live them out. They define who we are and how we do business. For that reason, the ESOP structure just made sense. It shows our team and the marketplace that we are serious about our Core Values."
"We’re looking forward to working with the Company and the ESOP going forward as they begin their journey of employee ownership," Katy Whitehead of Atlantic noted.
Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.
Sandra Smith
Atlantic Management Company, Inc.
+1 603-427-8500
email us here