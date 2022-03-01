MERIMA ZUPCEVIC BUZADZIC IS THE FIRST IN AUSTRIA TO BE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Merima Zupcevic Buzadzic

Merima Zupcevic Buzadzic of Vienna is the first person in Austria to be awarded the international recognition of the Certificate in Risk Governance®.

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Merima Zupcevic Buzadzic of Vienna, Austria. She is the first person in Austria to be awarded this international recognition.Merima is the Regional Corporate Governance Lead for the IFC - International Finance Corporation. She has worked for the IFC for more than thirteen years. Before her work with IFC investment and advisory clients, director nominees, stock exchanges and regulators from different regions with a focus on Europe and Central Asia, Merima served as the Corporate Governance Project Manager / Local Economic Development Advisor for the OSCE Mission in Sarajevo and has board experience from non-profits. She holds a Certificate in Corporate Governance from INSEAD and has a Master's Degree in International Relations from King's College London and a Master's Degree in State Management from La Sapienza University in Rome and University in Sarajevo."As a leader of various IFC's corporate governance initiatives, Merima is deeply dedicated to helping organizations implement value-creating best governance practices," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "By adding the positive governance of risk-taking perspective that we emphasize in our program, she furthers the work of directors in those organizations, bringing an even richer perspective to their strategic discussions and resiliency planning," he continued.is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."This was an excellent, comprehensive course with well-curated content," said Ms. Buzadzic. "I particularly liked the emphasis on opportunities associated with risks and roadmaps provided to board members for tackling different types of risks," she continued. "I highly recommend it to both executives and non-executives."The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk . No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation . We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

