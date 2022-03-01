Glamping Market expanding at an impressive 11.8% CAGR over the assessment period 2022 - 2032
Glamping Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the glamping market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.6 Bn in 2032, expanding at an impressive 11.8% CAGR over the assessment period.
Increasing government-backed investments in the tourism sector across the globe is a chief factor driving the glamping market. Players in the tourism sector are offering better means to attract more tourist to outdoor locations.
The uptake and integration of technologies in such locations is encouraging consumers to opt for outdoor recreational activities, thereby augmenting the growth in the market.
The developments of recreational vans and other motor homes with rental services is another factor boosting the market. Individuals are spending quality time with family and friends in remote areas and with the availability of all the resources at hand, which is emerging as a trend in the global tourism sector.
Further, the higher number of tourist locations in Europe and the development of regional tourism by various countries such as Spain, France, U.K., Germany, etc., is spurring demand in the market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
“Increasing sales of eco-pods, along with growing integration of technologies to facilitate comfort and safety in such accommodations will continue driving sales in the market over the assessment period,” says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
Based of product type, sales of eco-pods will remain high through 2032.
In terms of age group, demand in the 18-32 segment will gain traction over the forecast period.
By size, the 2-5 persons segment will expand at a robust pace through 2032.
The U.S. will continue dominating the North America glamping market.
Spain will emerge as a lucrative market, accounting for a dominant share in the Europe glamping market.
The India glamping market will continue witnessing high demand over the forecast period.
Who is winning?
Few key players in the glamping market are Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, TENTRR, Tents Xpert, Under Canvas, The Resort at Paws Up, Collective Retreats, Asheville Glamping, GlamXperience, PurePods, Getaway House, Inc., Hoshino Resorts Inc., and Baillie Lodges among others.
Leading players operating in the global glamping market are investing in research and development to improve the quality of products and services to attract more customers. They are
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global glamping market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.
The study divulges compelling insights on the glamping market based on the age group (below 18 years, 18-35 years, 35-50 years, and above 50 years), type (motor homes, tree houses, eco-pods, yurts, tipis, safari tents, bell tents, and others), consumer orientation (male, female, and kids), and size (less than 2 people, 2-5 people, and more than 5 people) across seven major regions.
