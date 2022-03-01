With An Increasing Trading Flow, DhabiCoin (DBC) starts compatibilization for the TEZOS exchange.

DhabiCoin (DBC) has started making the TEZOS blockchain compliant to increase the security and speed needed for high-volume DBC transactions.

TEZOS is the official blockchain of Manchester United. It is designed to provide security and code correction for assets and other high-value use cases at the protocol and application layers.

TEZOS blockchain leverages the OCaml and Michelson languages, which facilitate formal verification, commonly used in high-performance industries ranging from nuclear and aerospace to semiconductors.

Unlike Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchains like Bitcoin or Ethereum, Tezos Proof-of-Stake (PoS) requires significantly less energy and cost to operate, making it an ideal alternative platform for building eco-friendly blockchain applications.

Compatibility with TEZOS is more than recognizing the need to generate an environmentally sustainable economy. It is the DBC's entry into the cryptocurrency hall with high-power technologies and minimal harm to the environment.

Launched in January 2022, DBC has seen a massive increase in the flow of daily trades on the exchanges where it is listed, BigOne, Latoken, Pancake Swap, Hotbit, and LBank. Still, in the first half of 2022, DBC will be listed on Biconomy and another top 3 exchange that will take DhabiCoin to another level of trading flow.

