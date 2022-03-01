Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,930 in the last 365 days.

Morocco, Sudan Discuss Means to Promote Judicial Cooperation

Morocco, Sudan Discuss Means to Promote Judicial Cooperation

MOROCCO, March 1 - The sharing of experiences and expertise in the judicial field was the focus of a meeting held Monday in Rabat between the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, president of the public prosecutor's office, El Hassan Daki and the head of the judicial authority of the Republic of Sudan, Abdelaziz Fath Arrahmane Abidine Mohammed.

During this meeting, the two parties discussed their mutual experiences in terms of independence of the public prosecutor's Office, while Daki presented the missions and attributions of the Moroccan institution.

To this end, he stressed that the independence of the judiciary does not prevent its cooperation with other Moroccan authorities, in full compliance with constitutional provisions.

In a statement to MAP, the Moroccan official stressed that this meeting is intended to strengthen the sharing of experiences and expertise in the judicial field, welcoming the progress of the Kingdom in terms of independence of the judiciary.

Several countries wish to benefit from the Moroccan experience in this area, said Daki, noting that several young Sudanese are pursuing their studies in Morocco.

For his part, the head of the judicial authority of Sudan highlighted the independence of the judiciary in his country, noting that this meeting aims to strengthen ties between the two states in the judicial sector.

This visit has as objectives, in particular, to activate the existing agreements for the common good, he said, recalling that the bilateral cooperation includes administrative justice, sharing of experiences and teaching in institutions of judicial studies, among others.

MAP 01 March 2022

You just read:

Morocco, Sudan Discuss Means to Promote Judicial Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.