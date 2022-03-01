Morocco, Sudan Discuss Means to Promote Judicial Cooperation

MOROCCO, March 1 - The sharing of experiences and expertise in the judicial field was the focus of a meeting held Monday in Rabat between the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, president of the public prosecutor's office, El Hassan Daki and the head of the judicial authority of the Republic of Sudan, Abdelaziz Fath Arrahmane Abidine Mohammed.

During this meeting, the two parties discussed their mutual experiences in terms of independence of the public prosecutor's Office, while Daki presented the missions and attributions of the Moroccan institution.

To this end, he stressed that the independence of the judiciary does not prevent its cooperation with other Moroccan authorities, in full compliance with constitutional provisions.

In a statement to MAP, the Moroccan official stressed that this meeting is intended to strengthen the sharing of experiences and expertise in the judicial field, welcoming the progress of the Kingdom in terms of independence of the judiciary.

Several countries wish to benefit from the Moroccan experience in this area, said Daki, noting that several young Sudanese are pursuing their studies in Morocco.

For his part, the head of the judicial authority of Sudan highlighted the independence of the judiciary in his country, noting that this meeting aims to strengthen ties between the two states in the judicial sector.

This visit has as objectives, in particular, to activate the existing agreements for the common good, he said, recalling that the bilateral cooperation includes administrative justice, sharing of experiences and teaching in institutions of judicial studies, among others.

MAP 01 March 2022