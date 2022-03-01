Morocco Reports 83 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 1 - Morocco reported 83 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 563 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,748,579 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,199,547, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,740,728 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,160,975 while recoveries increase to 1,140,720, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.3%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Fez-Meknes (17), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (16), the Oriental (15), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (6), Casablanca-Settat (5), Marrakech-Safi (4), Souss-Massa (3), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,988 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 10 new deaths reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (3), Marrakech-Safi (2), Casablanca-Settat (1), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), the Oriental (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 4.267 including 204 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 28 February 2022