Awrach Program Generalized to Entire National Territory from March 1, 2022

MOROCCO, March 1 - The Awrach program will be generalized to the entire national territory from March 1, 2022, announced Monday the department of the Head of Government in a statement.

The launch of this third and final phase of generalization of the Awrach program, given during a meeting of the strategic committee, chaired by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, concerns the provinces and prefectures of Fahs-Anjra, Larache, Tangier-Assilah, Tetouan, Berkane, Driouch, Nador, Oujda-Angad, Meknes, Fez, Ifrane, Sefrou, Taza, Kenitra, Rabat, Salé, Skhirat-Temara, Beni Mellal, Fkih Ben Salah, Khouribga.

It also concerns Ben Slimane, El Jadida, Casablanca, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Settat, El Kelaâ des Sraghna, Marrakech, Safi, Midelt, Agadir Ida-Outanane, Inezgane-Aït Melloul, Assa-Zag, Guelmim, Tan-Tan, Boujdour, Laâyoune, Ousserd, said the statement.

At this meeting, held in the presence of members of the strategic committee, Akhannouch highlighted the importance of this innovative program established by the government, and which aims to improve employability, strengthen the chances of vocational integration and create direct employment.

In this regard, Akhannouch welcomed the mobilization and involvement of all stakeholders, calling for strengthening efforts to implement this program in all regions, provinces and prefectures.

For his part, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri gave a detailed presentation on the progress of the implementation of the program, focusing, in particular, on the projects of sustainable inclusion launched in all regions, temporary public projects launched in 37 provinces and prefectures spread over two stages as well as other measures taken, such as the preparation of mechanisms and guides made available to regional and provincial committees.

Thus, the strategic committee has noted a remarkable progress in the implementation of the program at the level of all regions and provinces in question, added the same source.

Regarding support projects for sustainable inclusion, on the granting of a subsidy for the integration of targeted categories for a minimum period of two years, meetings were held in all regions with training benefiting more than 200 regional officials, noted the release.

At the level of temporary public projects, the department of the Head of Government reported the holding of meetings in all provinces and prefectures with the training of over 500 provincial officials on the program.

The Awrach program targets people who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people with difficulties in accessing the labor market who are registered with ANAPEC as job seekers, as well as the sectors and companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

