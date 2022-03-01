2022 Military Service Census Operation Successful Thanks to Transparent, Efficient Measures

MOROCCO, March 1 - The 2022 military service census operation, which took place from December 13, 2021 to February 10, 2022, was crowned with success thanks to the transparent and efficient measures that framed the conduct of this process.

This operation, which was held in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, attracted outstanding and large number of youth.

This reflects the awareness of both young people and parents of the importance of military service and the opportunities it offers in terms of access of young people to the labor market thanks to the certificates of vocational training, recognized by the State, which they obtain in a short time.

The growing interest of young people in this operation also indicates their confidence in all the measures and provisions put in place for its success.

In addition to the high demand for registration on the website dedicated to the census operation "www.tajnid. ma", the process itself has aroused the interest of young people and their parents who have not hesitated to ask questions and request information on the census process for military service.

This interest reflects their awareness of the fact that this national duty is a valuable opportunity for young people to acquire quality skills and, therefore, develop their personal, professional and cognitive abilities, so as to facilitate their integration into the labor market.

The website created by the Ministry of Interior allows to fill out the census form, to ensure that the young people concerned have been called to perform military service and to download the application form for exemption, as well as providing information and data related to military service, the census process, and the laws and regulations governing this national duty.

The broad media campaign and communication launched on this occasion, has helped in conveying a modern image of this service and encourage young people to register by conviction to the census operation, to join the ranks of conscripts.

All media representatives as well as the various platforms of modern communication have adhered to this campaign by adopting a creative and educational approach to publicize the objectives of military service, its benefits and the conduct of the census operation through educational capsules recounting "successful careers" of beneficiaries of military service, male and female.

The campaign also highlighted the new offer of military service that allows to benefit from sports sessions to keep a good physical condition and sharpen the predisposition of beneficiaries as well as a range of training in various trades that open the way to new opportunities and facilitate by ricochet their access to the labor market.

In this regard, the central census commission on military service which held a meeting on Monday in Rabat, reported that the number of young men and women who volunteered to perform military service has reached 99,060, including more than 29% female, against 66,990 in 2019, including 20% female.

The number of young people who completed the census procedures relating to military service for the year 2022 stood at 178,166 against 133,820 in 2019, while the number of young women who volunteered for military service has reached 29,013, or more than 16% of all young people surveyed, against 13,614 in 2019 (10.17%).

MAP 28 February 2022