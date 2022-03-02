Iwata Chemical joins BuyChemJapan
Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the operators of an online chemical marketplace.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA / 大阪府, JAPAN, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation (CEO: Masa Oguchi) is pleased to announce that Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Ayako Takahashi) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who make up the roster of companies promoting their high quality products on the online B2B chemical marketplace BuyChemJapan.com.
Iwata Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. is a Japanese citric acid manufacturer established in 1957. They manufacture, process, and sell organic acids, and also are developing their business in other fields, such as granulation of powdered foods and contract fermentation processing. In addition, they are engaged in an environment-friendly business that treats waste using methane fermentation technology and produces energy from the obtained methane gas. Fermentation technology and food processing technology cultivated since its establishment are highly competitive internationally.
Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Iwata Chemical and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up operating under the umbrella of BCJ, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come. The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (in development).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! BuyChemJapan.com is online now and you can open up a free account by going to BuyChemJapan.com and following the sign-up process - a video which explains how to sign-up can be found here.
