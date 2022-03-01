State Board Continues Focus on Statewide Accountability System

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, March 2, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. To ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visitcoronavirus.dc.gov.

After a unanimous vote by the State Board on SR22-1 Recommendations Related to STAR Framework and DC School Report Card, members will discuss the proposed recommendations with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE). The goal is to develop a new accountability system that includes removing the single, summative rating from schools, changing the formula used to identify schools performing in the lowest 5 percent, and leveraging the accountability system to improve school support to schools in need of more assistance.

At its February 16 Public Meeting, the State Board heard from an expert panel on budget development and also heard concerns from the public regarding allocation of funds for FY2023. The State Board will discuss and identify their priorities in the FY2023 budget. As in previous years, the State Board will formally communicate these priorities to Mayor Bowser and the DC Council.

State Board President Jessica Sutter (Ward 6) will represent the agency at the DC Council’s Annual Performance Oversight hearing on March 3, 2022. Performance oversight offers the opportunity for agencies to highlight their activities over the past year in preparation for the DC Council’s deliberations on the next budget. Members of the public are encouraged to sign up to testify about the State Board at the public hearing on March 2, 2022. More information can be found on the DC Council website.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. Accountability Amendment

VI. FY2023 Budget Priorities

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessments

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Outreach & Advocacy

vii. Teacher Practice

VIII. New Business & Other Discussion

IX. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]