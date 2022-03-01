Increase in Female Drone Pilots
Women and Drones breaks down the latest Remote Pilot numbers released by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Based on our membership growth and networking events, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that the upward trend will continue as it has for six years in a row.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of women flying drones for business purposes continues to trend upward. Still, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, they remain a small percentage of the overall Certified Remote Pilot population in the United States.
— Sharon Rossmark, Women and Drones CEO
Women And Drones analyzed the FAA’s 2021 year-end statistics. Since the enactment of the small drone rule six years ago, a total of 263,721 people obtained the Remote Pilot Airman Certificate, also called the Part 107, required to fly drones for commercial purposes. In addition, the FAA reports that 19,366 of those certificates, almost 8% of them, were earned by women. While that number represents an increase from the year before, the ratio of women compared to men is still significantly off balance.
The FAA statistics also reveal the largest number of women earning certificates are in the 25-to-34 age range. The smallest number can be found in the 80-plus age range, although impressive to see 16 ladies in that group. The statistics are also broken down by regions in the United States. No surprise, the most populated states have the most female pilots. California leads with way with 2,036 Part 107 pilots, followed by Florida and Texas.
“Based on our membership growth and networking events, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that the upward trend will continue as it has for six years in a row”, said Sharon Rossmark, founder and CEO of Women and Drones.
The FAA recently announced the adoption of more inclusive language in the aviation industry. NOTAM which has always stood for “Notice to Airmen” has been changed to “Notice to Air Missions”. Instead of “unmanned aviation” the term “uncrewed aviation” is being recommended. Industry trade association AUVSI just made that switch, officially becoming the Association for Uncrewed Systems International, reflecting ongoing efforts to promote gender inclusivity.
“The future of aviation requires increased participation by women - which will bring about another level of innovation to an ever-growing industry. Women and Drones will continue to strategically position our members and collaborative partners for growth opportunities in the small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (sUAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sectors of the aviation industry.” Kimberly Penn, Chief Strategist.
About Women and Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
