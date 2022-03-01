Increase in Female Drone Pilots

Women remain a small percentage of Remote Pilots.

2021 Women Remote Pilots

Remote Pilot growth totals since 2016

Women and Drones breaks down the latest Remote Pilot numbers released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Based on our membership growth and networking events, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that the upward trend will continue as it has for six years in a row.”
— Sharon Rossmark, Women and Drones CEO
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of women flying drones for business purposes continues to trend upward. Still, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, they remain a small percentage of the overall Certified Remote Pilot population in the United States.

Women And Drones analyzed the FAA’s 2021 year-end statistics. Since the enactment of the small drone rule six years ago, a total of 263,721 people obtained the Remote Pilot Airman Certificate, also called the Part 107, required to fly drones for commercial purposes. In addition, the FAA reports that 19,366 of those certificates, almost 8% of them, were earned by women. While that number represents an increase from the year before, the ratio of women compared to men is still significantly off balance.

The FAA statistics also reveal the largest number of women earning certificates are in the 25-to-34 age range. The smallest number can be found in the 80-plus age range, although impressive to see 16 ladies in that group. The statistics are also broken down by regions in the United States. No surprise, the most populated states have the most female pilots. California leads with way with 2,036 Part 107 pilots, followed by Florida and Texas.

“Based on our membership growth and networking events, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that the upward trend will continue as it has for six years in a row”, said Sharon Rossmark, founder and CEO of Women and Drones.

The FAA recently announced the adoption of more inclusive language in the aviation industry. NOTAM which has always stood for “Notice to Airmen” has been changed to “Notice to Air Missions”. Instead of “unmanned aviation” the term “uncrewed aviation” is being recommended. Industry trade association AUVSI just made that switch, officially becoming the Association for Uncrewed Systems International, reflecting ongoing efforts to promote gender inclusivity.

“The future of aviation requires increased participation by women - which will bring about another level of innovation to an ever-growing industry. Women and Drones will continue to strategically position our members and collaborative partners for growth opportunities in the small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (sUAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sectors of the aviation industry.” Kimberly Penn, Chief Strategist.

About Women and Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.

Media Contact
Women and Drones
+1 847-989-0909
Media@womenanddrones.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Increase in Female Drone Pilots

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Contact
Women and Drones
+1 847-989-0909 Media@womenanddrones.com
Company/Organization
Women and Drones LLC
2516 Waukegan Rd, Suite 213
Glenview, Illinois, 60025
United States
+1 312-590-1907
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the UAS/AAM industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. The organization enables women to connect, collaborate and make global business connections. It also elevates the entire drone industry by bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion which improves business outputs and profitability. Through our educational efforts, we support women and girls in the growing market for talent, with programs from Kindergarten to Career. Our Reach: The organization’s network has connected with women in twenty-two countries. Our Core Mission: To increase female participation in the economic opportunities of the industry. We Partner: With companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our Goal: To inspire and support more women to pursue careers in STEM and aviation. Why Women and Girls? If we want to see more girls in STEM and aviation, it’s OUR responsibility to inspire them. Our Motto: “If you can see me, you can be me” Since 2018 Women And Drones was named as one of the top companies to watch in the UAS industry.

About Women and Drones

More From This Author
Increase in Female Drone Pilots
Women and Drones Partners with U.S. Drone Soccer Towards Student Equity
DroneDeploy Joins Women and Drones as Corporate Partner
View All Stories From This Author