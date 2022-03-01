Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Driven by Growth in ageing population and rise in incidence of diabetes
Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Expected to Reach $0.62 Billion by 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in aging population and rise in incidence of diabetes, obesity, &chronic conditions owing to change in lifestyle of population drives the growth of the digital wound measurement devices market. In addition, benefits of digital wound measurement devices, and rise in awareness to reduce healthcare costs further fuel growth of the market.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, by Product, Wound Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030, "the global digital wound measurement devices market size was valued at $0.40 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $0.62 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Key Findings Of The Study
Based on product, the non-contact wound measuring devices held largest share in the global market in 2020.
Based on wound type, the chronic woundheld the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
By end user, the hospitals dominate the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global digital wound measurement devices market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to presence of major key players in the U.S. and other countries. In addition, increase in adoption of digital wound measurement devices owing to growth in incidences of chronic & acute wound and surge in gеrіаtrіс рорulаtіоn
Key Market Segments
By Product
Contact Wound Measuring Devices
Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices
By Wound Type
Chronic Wounds
Pressure Ulcers (PU)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)
Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU)
Arterial Ulcers
Acute Wounds
Burns & Trauma
Surgical Wounds
By End User
Hospital
Community Centers
Key market players
Arnaz Medical Limited
BioVisual Technologies LLC
eKare Inc.
Kent Imaging Inc.
Net Health (Tissue Analytics, Inc
Perceptive Solutions, Inc.
Smith & Nephew Plc.
WoundMatrix, Inc.
WoundRight Technologies, LLC
