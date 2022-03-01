Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Driven by Growth in ageing population and rise in incidence of diabetes

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Expected to Reach $0.62 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in aging population and rise in incidence of diabetes, obesity, &chronic conditions owing to change in lifestyle of population drives the growth of the digital wound measurement devices market. In addition, benefits of digital wound measurement devices, and rise in awareness to reduce healthcare costs further fuel growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, by Product, Wound Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030, "the global digital wound measurement devices market size was valued at $0.40 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $0.62 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the non-contact wound measuring devices held largest share in the global market in 2020.

Based on wound type, the chronic woundheld the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals dominate the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global digital wound measurement devices market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to presence of major key players in the U.S. and other countries. In addition, increase in adoption of digital wound measurement devices owing to growth in incidences of chronic & acute wound and surge in gеrіаtrіс рорulаtіоn

Key Market Segments

By Product

Contact Wound Measuring Devices

Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices

By Wound Type

Chronic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers (PU)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)

Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU)

Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wounds

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

By End User

Hospital

Community Centers

Key market players

Arnaz Medical Limited

BioVisual Technologies LLC

eKare Inc.

Kent Imaging Inc.

Net Health (Tissue Analytics, Inc

Perceptive Solutions, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

WoundMatrix, Inc.

WoundRight Technologies, LLC

