First confirmed Case of the BA.2 Omicron Variant Sub-lineage in Trinidad and Tobago

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 28 - Port of Spain, February 26, 2022: – The Ministry of Health advises the population that the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) informed the Ministry today, Saturday 26th February, 2022, of the first detected case of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 in Trinidad and Tobago. The BA.2 is one type of the Omicron Variant of Concern in circulation in the world and, therefore, is not considered to be a new variant.

The person had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers. This case is still under epidemiological investigation.

As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient was isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern are met. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 case are quarantined.

The presence of the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at the CARPHA laboratory.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated.