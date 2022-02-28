Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,867 in the last 365 days.

First confirmed Case of the BA.2 Omicron Variant Sub-lineage in Trinidad and Tobago

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 28 - Port of Spain, February 26, 2022: – The Ministry of Health advises the population that the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) informed the Ministry today, Saturday 26th February, 2022, of the first detected case of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 in Trinidad and Tobago. The BA.2 is one type of the Omicron Variant of Concern in circulation in the world and, therefore, is not considered to be a new variant.

The person had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers. This case is still under epidemiological investigation.

As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient was isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern are met. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 case are quarantined.

The presence of the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at the CARPHA laboratory.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated.

 

You just read:

First confirmed Case of the BA.2 Omicron Variant Sub-lineage in Trinidad and Tobago

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.