Advisory on Acting Commissioner of Prisons

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 28 - Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security wishes to advise that Mr. Dennis Pulchan, Commissioner of Prisons, proceeded on leave prior to retirement today, February 24, 2022. He retires compulsorily from the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service with effect from March 05, 2022.

The Ministry of National Security made a recommendation to the Public Service Commission in respect of a person to act as Commissioner of Prisons. The Ministry awaits the outcome of that process.

 

