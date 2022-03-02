Doseology Announces Management Change
Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE:MOOD)VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (“Doseology” or the “Company”) announces the departure of Maryam Marissen as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.
Ralph Olson, Chairman of the Company's board of directors, stated "The Board would like to express its appreciation for Maryam’s services to the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavours."
Mr. Olson, who resides in Colorado, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer. He is a capital markets veteran with 35 years of experience and has helped raise over $400,000,000 for both public and private companies in Canada, the United States and Europe. Mr. Olson was previously a Partner, Head of Sales, and Senior Vice President of Cohig and Associates, a boutique broker dealer firm that raised money for small to medium-sized companies. In this role, his responsibilities included managing over 300 registered stock-broker representatives in over 20 offices in the United States.
Mr. Olson’s extensive financial expertise and significant experience in mergers and acquisitions will help drive the business forward while navigating this exciting and emerging global sector. With aims to build a strong balance sheet and share price under his leadership, the Company will continue to grow and position its brand as a leading player in the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs sectors.
About Doseology Sciences Inc.
Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is building a progressive brand focused on health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds within the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production.
