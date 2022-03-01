BlueFly Studios to Offer Web Design, WordPress Hosting Services
Clients looking for a one-stop internet marketing service provider can now rely on BlueFly Studios with its complete web and digital marketing solutions.TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Gray, marketing director of BlueFly Studios, announced today that in line with the company’s vision to become a one-stop internet marketing service provider, BlueFly Studios will offer two additional services such as web design and WordPress hosting to help clients and businesses meet their internet marketing needs, hassle-free.
“For the past 10 years, we have proven and exemplified our expertise as a top, full-service digital marketing company. We’ve played a vital role in helping thousands of clients reach their organizational goals with our digital marketing solutions. Now, it’s time we take the next step to achieve [BlueFly Studios’] vision: to be a one-stop internet marketing service provider. To start, we will offer web design and WordPress hosting services,” said Gray.
With more than 30 years in the industry, BlueFly Studios has delivered high-quality digital marketing services to a number of clients and businesses from various fields. The digital marketing services they offer include social media marketing, search engine optimization, and pay-per-click advertising.
“Aside from this, offering web design and WordPress hosting services will help our prospect and returning clients meet their web and digital marketing needs, without hopping from one service provider to another,” Gray added.
BlueFly Studios’ web design services are focused on e-Commerce, WordPress website, custom website, and web maintenance. Some of the advantages of using their web design services include the following:
Establish industry authority, gain client trust, and boost online presence and visibility;
Grab the attention of potential customers and visitors toward your brand, products, services, and special offers; and
Improve user experience and reduce site your site’s bounce rate.
On the other hand, their WordPress hosting services are centered on e-Commerce hosting, cloud hosting, and colocation hosting. Their hosting plans include 30-day money-back guarantee, instant WordPress installation, uptime guarantee, bandwidth allocation, random access memory, data storage space, different software, and many more. As for the benefits of hiring their WordPress hosting services, clients can expect and will get: 24/7/365, full, and prompt technical support; increased website traffic; and secured website that is free from cyberattacks and hacks.
Clients and visitors may now inquire about the additional services. For more information about web design and WordPress hosting services, visit https://blueflystudios.com/web-design-services/ and https://blueflystudios.com/wordpress-hosting-services/.
About BlueFly Studios
BlueFly Studios is a full-service digital marketing company offering an array of online marketing solutions for diverse fields. They are committed to helping businesses meet their needs and boosting their brand in the online market through digital marketing, web design, and WordPress hosting services. For more information about BlueFly Studios, visit https://blueflystudios.com/ or call 1 (626) 587-8517.
Steve Gray
Blue Fly Studios
+1 626-587-8517
email us here