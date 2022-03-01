Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,833 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Revised Revenue Forecast Is Green Light for Tax Relief, Canal, and Public Safety Projects

Media Contacts: 

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Revised Revenue Forecast Is Green Light for Tax Relief, Canal, and Public Safety Projects

  

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $370 million for the current fiscal year FY2021-22 and $405 million for FY2022-23.

 

“At the same time we are delivering top-notch government services, we have unprecedented tax revenues,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “The increased forecast shows Nebraska can responsibly deliver a variety of tax relief that will return excess revenue back to the people.  We don’t have to choose between income tax relief and property tax relief – there is room for both.  It’s also critical that we fully finance the Perkins County Canal and the Nebraska State Penitentiary for the safety and security of future Nebraskans.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Revised Revenue Forecast Is Green Light for Tax Relief, Canal, and Public Safety Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.