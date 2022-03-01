Resume Professional Writers Helps Thousands of Job Seekers Get Hired with Their Resume Writing Services
RPW has played an integral role in helping job seekers despite the employment brought upon by global economic challenges.TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over two years after COVID-19 effectively shut down several businesses across the world—which led to an increase in unemployment rate and economic distress—a number of employers are now reopening their windows and getting back on their feet to resume their operations. Hence, many job posts are expected to open due to the need of new labor force in replacement of employees who either resigned or were laid off from their jobs, particularly in the United States.
According to the December 2021 Employment Situation report of the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in December 2021, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9% from 6.7% last December 2020. This means that a lot of businesses have posted job vacancies and many job seekers grabbed the opportunity to get back in the workforce.
In line with this, Resume Professional Writers (RPW) believes its correlation with the high volumes of clients inquiring and availing of the company’s resume writing services.
“Despite the employment and economic challenges that the world is facing, many businesses and companies are now back on their operations and are actively looking for job candidates. This is evident with thousands of clients—returning and new—inquiring and purchasing our resume writing services,” said Lawrence Weiss, marketing director of RPW.
RPW has maintained an impressive record of 96% annual satisfaction rating based on client feedback. Furthermore, the resume writing company takes pride in earning positive reviews, testimonials, and high ratings from different reliable review sites such as Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot, and Google.
“Given the positive reviews and testimonials that our clients have shared not only with us but also with other people through word of mouth and trusted review sites, it’s crystal clear that we are achieving are ultimate goal: getting our clients hired,” Weiss added.
For more than 20 years, RPW has been helping job seekers snag their dream jobs by crafting high-quality job application documents such as resume and curriculum vitae. As the time goes by, they have also begun offering different online job search tools including LinkedIn Profile writing service, job posting service, and responsive resume website service to address the needs of many hopefuls when it comes to job hunt. In addition to these, the company offers different resume writing services to increase the clients’ hiring chances.
About Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers is a resume writing service company offering different job search services including resume, curriculum vitae, federal resume, and LinkedIn profile to help job seekers meet their job search needs. Although based in California, they provide such services not only within the United States but also around the world. RPW has helped millions of job seekers secure more interviews and reach career goals.
