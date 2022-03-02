Latasha Brooks Is Revolutionizing the Small Business Sector with High-Impact Strategies for Success
Everyone deserves to live a life that’s paid and free, not booked and busy, and I’m honored to help entrepreneurs everywhere do that every single day.”FREDRICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latasha Brooks wears many hats, including motivational speaker, entrepreneur, business owner, event planner, business coach and author. Leveraging her vast experiences in business and consulting, her brand is revolutionizing the way small businesses scale and achieve success by giving them valuable insight into fast-tracking their journey to their first million dollars and beyond.
Brooks’s goal in working with all of her clients is to get them from a stage of booked and busy to paid and free. It's the driving force of her brand, Coach Brooks Business Consulting, and it’s even the title of her book released in 2021. Through one-on-one mentoring, coaching, strategy consulting and more, Brooks uses a transparent and unbiased approach to evaluating her clients’ circumstances and then applies her own experiences as an entrepreneur and consultant as well as industry expertise to help them build clear roadmaps to success.
The end goal Brooks has for each of her clients is to find more happiness in life. She advises them on how to get paid more for less of their time so they can be freed up to enjoy life more. She also aims to inspire, educate and champion small business owners, so they don't feel alone in their journeys.
And thus far, Brooks’s systems are a hit. Her programs are in high demand from clients spanning a wide range of sectors. The strategies and resources she shares in both her book and her coaching programs have been lauded by major networks, including the Oprah Winfrey Network.
In addition to significant media attention, Brooks has also enjoyed positive reviews from her clients: "We were struggling for quite some time on next steps, and Coach Brooks, in the small time we spent together, cleared out a road ahead. I couldn’t be more thankful for the referral to her coaching business or for the insight that she has given us to accelerate our business,” noted Terence, a Coach Brooks coaching client.
“Entrepreneurship can seem like a very lonely place, no matter if you’re just getting started or you’ve been at it for years,” said Brooks. “Through my book and my coaching services, I aim to show entrepreneurs that they are not alone by serving as a level-headed source of advice for their business questions and challenges while also being their biggest cheerleader. Everyone deserves to live a life that’s paid and free, not booked and busy, and I’m honored to help entrepreneurs everywhere do that every single day.”
About Latasha Brooks
Latasha Brooks is a visionary voice for the next generation of business leaders who dream about scaling their influence and who are serious about taking bold action to make it happen. She is the CEO of Coach Brooks Business Consulting, President of Final Touch Performing Arts Studio, Inc. and author of “Paid and Free.” She is proud to wear many hats, including event planner, motivational speaker, fashion week producer, business coach, marketing and designing specialist and corporate trainer. She launched MoneyBaggs Mentoring Program in 2018, an online training and resource center for entrepreneurs. Though a woman of many talents, Latasha is most passionate about using her voice to educate, transform, and impact others. Her heart for teaching and the use of honesty and transparency has created a unique platform that allows her to be effective. From colleges and corporations to New York Fashion Week, Latasha travels the country as a trainer and event planner. Latasha proudly hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and currently resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
