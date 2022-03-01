Best Home Page Gold Winner is Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the Gold Award Winner for Best Home Page

Maven Collective Marketing is elated to be the Gold Winner of the AVA Digital Awards honoring excellence in production of digital communication and web element.

We are honored to be recognized by such prestigious awards like AVA Digital Awards. This honorable recognition is a testament to the work that we are extremely proud of.” — Erica Hakonson, Principal & Founder, Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AVA Digital Awards has recognized Maven Collective Marketing with the Web Element Home Page Gold Award for incredible work creating an engaging and informative Home Page for Orchestry Software.

Orchestry Software (https://orchestry.com), a SaaS start-up, is a complete adoption, change management, governance, provisioning, and lifecycle management platform, launched to make work simple in Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and across Microsoft 365.

Maven Collective Marketing engaged with Orchestry Software from day one to strategize the introduction of the new platform with the launch of the brand, website, and position in the software industry. Maven Collective Marketing collaborated with Etude.Digital on the design and development of Orchestry's website. Recognizing the role of a Home Page in a website’s success, both organizations pooled their efforts to seamlessly translate the mission of 'WORK MADE SIMPLE' from the SaaS platform onto the website and into the brand message while building a full search engine optimized and gripping web experience that generated immediate measurable ROI for Orchestry.

“Orchestry’s beautiful and intuitive home page design is the fruitful result of our labour of love. Being able to engage in the very first conception phase gives us the ability to plan a strong market entry and seamlessly translate Orchestry message to this unique and creative website” elates Hakonson. “We are honored to be recognized by such prestigious awards like AVA Digital Awards. This honorable recognition is a testament to the work that we are extremely proud of.”

The AVA Digital Awards were founded as the celebration of audio-visual creativity in 1994. Throughout the years, the AVA Digital Awards has changed award categories to recognize the expanding role of technology in new media. To date, the Association of Marketing and Communications has judged more than 300,000 entries spanning from websites to social media sites. The 2022 judging panel consists of industry professionals who seek individuals and organizations that set and surpass the competition's high standards of excellence.

The AVA Digital Awards honors the creative professionals and their outstanding concept, direction, design, product contributions to the digital communications industry. Maven Collective Marketing is the gold winner of the Business-to-Business Website Based Production Web Element category. Only entries receiving scores of 80 to 89, approximately 19 percent of the entries, are awarded the gold award. As a recipient of this recognition by the Association of Marketing and Communications, Maven Collective Marketing sets new standards with their continued support for B2B technology organizations with extensive marketing expertise that generates measurable results.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the multi-award-winning digital marketing agency trusted by B2B software/software services companies, at each stage of business growth from tech start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Helping businesses redefine their marketing strategies, Maven Collective Marketing enables organizations to thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of B2B software sameness.

Since 2012, Maven Collective Marketing has worked with the Microsoft Corporation, Microsoft 365 Partners, Microsoft Dynamics Partners, and Microsoft ISV Partners to evolve their digital marketing practices to compete in the complex world of online marketing, producing meaningful and measurable ROI for your marketing investment. See how: https://www.mavencollectivemarketing.com