External merchandise trade statistics for January 2022

MACAU, February 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.43 billion in January 2022, up by 0.3% year-on-year. Value of domestic exports (MOP199 million) increased by 18.1%, with that of Garments and Copper & articles thereof rising by 37.3% and 42.0% respectively. By contrast, value of re-exports (MOP1.23 billion) dropped by 2.1%, with that of Machines, apparatus & parts declining by 49.8%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 33.6% year-on-year to MOP14.07 billion; imports of Electronic components, Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products, Perfumes and Gold jewellery surged by 126.0%, 125.4%, 115.9% and 80.9% respectively, whereas imports of Other textile made-up articles and Construction materials fell by 34.6% and 10.1% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in January 2022 totalled MOP12.63 billion.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP1.16 billion), the USA (MOP58 million) and the EU (MOP18 million) in January 2022 rose by 5.1%, 12.8% and 5.3% respectively year-on-year. Exports to mainland China dropped by 40.4% year-on-year to MOP89 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP74 million) decreased by 44.4%. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP34 million) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP58 thousand) declined by 30.3% and 63.5% respectively. Exports of Textiles & garments grew by 25.5% year-on-year to MOP143 million, while exports of Non-textiles went down by 1.9% to MOP1.29 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP5.06 billion) and mainland China (MOP4.28 billion) in January 2022 increased by 50.0% and 9.2% respectively year-on-year. Imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP2.65 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP76 million) expanded by 29.2% and 21.1% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP12.36 billion) rose by 43.9% year-on-year. On the other hand, imports from mainland China decreased by 19.9% to MOP1.22 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP1.20 billion) falling by 18.8%. Imports of Consumer goods grew by 39.6% to MOP10.49 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP1.76 billion), Gold jewellery (MOP1.43 billion) and Watches (MOP1.11 billion) leapt by 125.4%, 80.9% and 38.8% respectively. Imports of Mobile phones (MOP1.68 billion) and Fuels & lubricants (MOP428 million) expanded by 23.5% and 10.3% respectively, whereas imports of Construction materials (MOP227 million) dipped by 10.1%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP15.50 billion in January 2022, up by 29.7% compared with MOP11.96 billion a year earlier.