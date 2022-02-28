Poe on MWSS sanction on Maynilad:

The penalty imposed by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System should serve as a clarion call to water providers to put premium to quality service at all times.

Access to water is a fundamental human right. It is not acceptable for our consumers to just grin and bear when taps run dry.

We expect a just rebate to our consumers that will reflect on their bills at the promised time. This will be a welcome relief for the households who endured the months without a steady water supply.

As the summer months come, we also expect that water concessionnaires have drawn out contingencies to meet the water needs in their areas of coverage.

This is a mandate of their concession and their responsibility to the paying consumers.