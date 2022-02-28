Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,778 in the last 365 days.

WEDC sends out grants to help groups create small businesses

Five Wisconsin non-profits aiming to improve help small businesses grow are getting grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC entrepreneurship director Ed Javier says the 170-thousand dollars in grants doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s being targeted to places where it can do the most good.

“This is kind of like in the startup world, we call this kind of like the pilots, right? Where to see if, hey, they have an idea of increasing entrepreneurship for the state. Let’s give them some funding to try it.”

(Adapted from “WEDC sends out grants to help groups create small businesses” Feb. 21, 2022, Wisconsin Radio Network)

You just read:

WEDC sends out grants to help groups create small businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.