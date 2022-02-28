Five Wisconsin non-profits aiming to improve help small businesses grow are getting grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC entrepreneurship director Ed Javier says the 170-thousand dollars in grants doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s being targeted to places where it can do the most good.

“This is kind of like in the startup world, we call this kind of like the pilots, right? Where to see if, hey, they have an idea of increasing entrepreneurship for the state. Let’s give them some funding to try it.”

(Adapted from “WEDC sends out grants to help groups create small businesses” Feb. 21, 2022, Wisconsin Radio Network)