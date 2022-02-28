Ducon Infratechnologies announces issue of bonus shares

Aron Govil, CMD of DUCON DUCON LOGO DUCON FGD SYSTEM

DUCON INFRATECHNOLOGIES BOARD APPROVES 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 10 SHARES HELD

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (NSE:DUCON)

During this budget, the Hon’ble Finance Minister of India announced a pathbreaking change that transforms liquidity and scale for companies like ours.” — Aron Govil

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE:DUCON), India’s leading Clean technology company for Fossil fuel fired plants has announced a Bonus issue of 1 share for every 10 shares.

The Board has also approved an Increase of Authorized Capital from INR 25 Crore to INR 30 Crore to meet the increasing growth capital needs of the company

Commenting on the Bonus Issue, Mr. Aron Govil, Chairman and Managing Director said, “As we do our part in India’s goal to meet global emission standards we will also monetize the opportunity that India’s transformation to Clean Energy is opening up for us. We thank our shareholders in their abiding faith in the company’s execution and monetization ability. The bonus is a way to express our gratitude to our shareholders. We will continue to share the fruits of our efforts with our shareholders as we scale, monetize the business”

”He further stated “India stands at an inflection point in transforming to Clean Energy. While this transition takes place, India is also bringing clean technology to Fossil Fuel fired plants (ie Coal based plants) which currently generate 80% of India’s energy needs. Ducon stands at the crossroads of the clean technology that makes it possible for Coal based plants to turn Clean i.e Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD). With deep expertise and access to proprietary FGD and accompanying Catalyst technology we stand at not just helping India meet global emission standards but also in monetizing this inflection point in India’s Clean Energy transformation. In Power alone almost 200GW (75% installed capacity) is fossil fuel/coal based and has to be put through FGD technology for meeting mandated standards. With less than 1/3 of this capacity even tendered for turning clean, the opportunity for Ducon is exponential and immediate”

Aron Govil, CMD also said “During this budget, the Hon’ble Finance Minister announced a pathbreaking change that transforms liquidity and scale for companies like ours. Sureties from Insurance companies in lieu of Bank Guarantees will become acceptable for Government contracts. This is the single most transformational moment and will free up capital for us to implement FGD contracts exponentially”

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited is India’s leading Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of brining Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to Green Energy and to India’s Coal/Fossil Fuel based Power, Steel, Cement etc companies to meet global Clean Technology/Green Technology standards. Ducon has a strong portfolio of Clean Technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging cleantech/green energy IP/Patents etc. The Company has 5 divisions. a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies(FGD systems etc) b) Green Energy ( Green Coal/Bulk Material Handling systems) c) Clean/Green Electrification d) Material Handling/Wagon Handling e) Cleantech.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is at the forefront of brining Fossil Fuel Clean Technology and Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to Green Energy and to India’s Coal/Fossil Fuel based Power, Steel, Oil & Cement industries to meet global Clean Technology/Green Technology standards. Ducon’s clients include some of India’s biggest blue chip giants including NTPC, NALCO, Hindalco, Vedanta etc

Ducon provides complete FGD systems with turnkey responsibility, all across India and in neighboring regions for coal, HFO and pet coke fired power boilers. Ducon provides limestone, seawater and Dry Sorbet Injection type FGD systems and already has several operating FGD installations in India.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.