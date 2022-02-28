FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 November 2021

Contact:

Alex Curtas, Director of Communications

New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State

505-469-2783

alex.curtas@state.nm.us

State Canvassing Board Unanimously Certifies Results from Second-Ever Regular Local Election, Orders Automatic Recounts

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s State Canvassing Board met today in Santa Fe and unanimously certified the official results of the 2021 Regular Local Election. The State Canvassing Board is composed of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court Michael E. Vigil.

The Board voted unanimously to certify the results of the 2021 Regular Local Election.

“The consolidation of local elections in a State-wide Regular Local Election continues to show its success as voter turnout continues to surge and more and more municipalities participate,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “Today’s State Canvassing Board meeting reinforced that every New Mexican voter should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of our state’s second-ever consolidated statewide local election. I want to thank all the election administrators across the state who ran this election with efficiency and integrity, and I want to thank all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard.”

The official, certified results for the 2021 Regular Local Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website.

During today’s meeting, the Board signed the certificate of canvass that makes the results of the 2021 Regular Local Election official. The Board also ordered automatic recounts. Additional details about the automatic recounts can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

####