Title: Dr. Jaspaul Bhangoo Expands Private Practice by Hiring a Nurse Practitioner

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jaspaul Bhangoo is excited to share the news about the expansion of his private practice in Denton, TX.

Dr. Jaspaul said, “I've chosen to add a Nurse Practitioner to my team in keeping with my promise to continually improve the quality of care I provide to patients. I've realized that they not only want an excellent physician to take care of their medical needs but also someone who can efficiently manage their health. With the addition of an NP, we are now able to provide both."

He continued saying, "Now that we have an NP, I will be able to focus more on the medical needs of my patients, for example with complex cases which require my undivided attention. With today's fast-paced health care profession, it is vital to have a team working together to provide excellent service."

Furthermore, according to Dr. Jaspaul Bhangoo, they will continue to provide telemedicine services to their patients.

He said, "We will continue to provide remote consultations. It has been very helpful to us and our patients, especially when W.H.O. declared COVID-19 a pandemic."

As for his future plans for the clinic, he says that their number one priority right now is to continue to grow by engaging with potential patients, staying connected, and consistently taking care of current clients.

Dr. Jaspaul believes that it is very important to always be kind and helpful to patients. "I have always made it a point to never turn patients away especially on a Friday. I try my best to listen to educate them on their medical conditions by providing understandable information as well as the best treatment options available to them. I do this all because I want to be part of their families and to take care not only of them but also their children and future generations. I also want to be able to provide the best path for them and help them become their own advocates in their family and community."

Concluding his thoughts, he said, "I'd like to thank my family for their consistent support and all of our wonderful patients. We look forward to taking care of you at our clinic.”

About

Dr. Jaspaul Bhangoo, M.D., is an internal medicine specialist who has been in practice for over two decades now. He is affiliated with medical institutions including Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Aside from that, he also established a private practice in Denton, Texas, which continues to serve patients up to this day.

Dr. Jaspaul Bhangoo is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has active licenses in Texas and Oklahoma.

In the past, he served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the VA/OU and also has experience in leading and training medical students as an Outpatient Clinical Advisor.

At present, apart from receiving patients through face-to-face appointments in his private practice, Dr. Jaspaul is also a telehealth provider. To learn more, visit https://www.southwesternhealth.org/medical-staff/jaspaul-bhangoo.

Featured interviews with Dr. Bhangoo can also be viewed on Inspirery and Ideamensch.