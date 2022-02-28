DNR hunting, fishing skills webinars continue this spring

Anyone interested in fishing, hunting, habitat, and the outdoors can learn about activities like sturgeon and steelhead fishing, native plants and pollinators, creating sharp-tailed grouse habitat, wild rice management, and more during webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this spring.

“We’ve got a great mix of webinars in our spring lineup that will help people of all ages with a variety interests enjoy the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. “Some webinars center on fishing opportunities and skills, while others are about outdoor adventures or learning more about wildlife conservation.”

The DNR started the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series in March 2021 to share how-to knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays, last less than an hour, and are recorded and made available online.

The webinars are free, but participants must pre-register. More information, including spring session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.