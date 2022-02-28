Submit Release
Turkey hunting licenses on sale March 1

Turkey hunters can buy their licenses for the spring 2022 season starting Tuesday, March 1. Licenses can be purchased online, by phone at 888-665-4236 or in person wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

To help understand hunter distribution, license agents will be asking hunters which permit area they plan to hunt. The information is useful to the DNR in managing the state’s turkey population. Hunters who identify their permit area are l not  restricted to hunting in only that area.

Season dates and hunt rules can be found on the DNR’s turkey hunting page. Permits to hunt the popular Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs and Whitewater wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods were distributed by lottery for firearms hunters 18 and older. Lottery results are available on the turkey hunting page.

