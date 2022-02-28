Introducing the Comedians with Disabilities Act: Fighting the Lack of Representation through Humor

The show is meant to bring authentic and traditionally unheard voices to the forefront.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders and contributors of the Comedians with Disabilities Act are pleased to announce the show’s seasonal event on March 10th at the Alameda Comedy Club.The Comedians with Disabilities Act is a fabulous collection of comedians who deal with disabilities, both seen and unseen, and bring forth the humor they find in their experiences. The show is the brainchild of comedian Michael O’Connell, who started the group in 2010, and was later joined by Steve Danner and Nina G , not long after. In 2016, O’Connell sadly passed away - but the show he created lives on, spotlighting a variety of Disabled and outrageously funny comedians, including old-timers Steve and Nina, along with other notables Mean Dave, Jade Theriault, Willie Travis, and Tut McCulloh.Nina G, who will be headlining the evening, says, “There is a lot of talk about representation of Disabled actors, writers, and artists, yet the images we see on TV and film is sparse. It is important that audiences and comedy producers see Disabled comedians spotlighted and, hopefully, they will see that we are hilarious and can sell out a show.”"We're all comedians first," said Napa native, Steve Danner, who identifies as a Little Person and is one of the show’s original founders, "But, who says you can't make people laugh and send them home with something to think about too? While our first goal is to have fun and joke around, we also want to send a strong message that, even with a disability, we can reach our goals."San Francisco Bay Area favorite at local clubs, Mean Dave, will be hosting the exciting event. Dave is in his 8th year of recovery from addiction, which he ingeniously weaves into his humor. “Not a lot of people know that being an addict in recovery is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Mean Dave advocates.Jade Theriault is a favorite on Comedians with Disabilities Act showcases. She has already performed multiple times and always brings down the house. As someone with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Jade uses a wheelchair, but that experience isn’t the only topic she jokes about.Willie Travis and Tut McCulloh are both newcomers to the Comedians with Disabilities Act showcase. “The thought of performing, without any inhibitions, alongside many extremely talented comedians with disabilities is a very exciting prospect for me,” Willie says. “I'm more than looking forward to the opportunity!”Likewise, after a 10-year hiatus from performing since 2009, Tut has been making his comedy comeback over the last two years. “Having disabilities, we see the world from a different perspective,” he states. “We often find ourselves and those we interact with in funny and hilarious situations, which are stories that need to be told.”Comedians with Disabilities Act will be held on March 10th at 8pm at the Alameda Comedy Club at 2431 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.alamedacomedy.com/shows/167839 About Nina GIn addition to being a comedian, Nina G is also a college and corporate speaker and author of three books. Her memoir, Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen, was released to critical acclaim in 2019. In February 2022 she launched her new book co-authored by OJ Patterson, Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History.About Steve DannerSteve Danner's comedy career began as an audience member at a comedy club. That night, the comedian on stage started riffing with him and, after Danner showcased his own riffing skills, this led the comic to approach Danner after the show and suggest he give comedy a try. Not long after, he soon began a career as a comedian and producer. Since then, Danner has opened for many headliners, such as Last Comic Standing Winner Felipe Esparza.About Mean DaveComedian Mean Dave has opened for other notable comedians, like Josh Blue, Big Jay Oakerson, and Jay Mohr, and has performed at colleges across the US. Mean Dave’s role in the Comedians with Disabilities Act helps to bring his critical message about addiction and disabilities to audiences around the world.About Jade TheriaultJade Theriault is renowned in the comedy community and has been on SF Sketchfest, The Art of Female Comedy Festival (Wichita, KS), Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, and the Westside Comedy Festival in Santa Monica, where they were honored for Best Joke of the Night. Jade also starred in Malic Almaya's "RUN!" (2018) and was on an episode of MTV Decoded.About Willie TravisBorn, raised, and living between Mississippi and New Jersey, Willie Travis eventually found himself in California. Willie has been stuttering and stammering through stand-up comedy around Northern California since 2013 and has no plans of slowing down.About Tut McCullohTut McCulloh hails from San Jose and has Dwarfism. In 2020, he was a Semi-finalist in Rooster T. Feathers' Comedy Competition and has performed in front of audiences, both large and small, throughout the Bay Area - in addition to shows in New York and Portland, Oregon, where he made his comedy debut in 1998.