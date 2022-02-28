Gov. Wolf Comments on UN Panel Report: ‘Time for Climate Action is Now’

Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report on the impacts of climate change:

“The latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report confirms what my administration has been stressing for years – that the time for climate action is now. Pennsylvania residents, communities, and businesses will face unprecedented challenges because of climate change, and it is imperative that we take steps to both reduce the carbon pollution that is causing it and prepare to adapt to the unavoidable changes we will experience.

“Hotter summers, snow-free winters, and more frequent droughts punctuated by extreme storms will dramatically alter life in Pennsylvania over the next decades. We need to be taking a ‘yes, and’ approach where we are identifying ways to reduce carbon pollution, and preparing our communities for changes, and ensuring a just transition away from the industries that are contributing to the climate crisis.

“My administration has taken steps to address the climate crisis but needs the legislature to step up as well. Playing political games is no longer an option. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has put forth policies to reduce methane leakage from gas wells, increase electric vehicle charging options, encourage local climate planning and participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative – all of which are important steps to addressing this crisis.

“Pennsylvania will not solve the climate crisis alone and the world won’t solve the climate crisis without Pennsylvania.”