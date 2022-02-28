Ziyen Energy to sponsor Illinois Oil and Gas Association Annual Convention & Trade Show on 2nd to 4th of March 2022
Ziyen to showcase benefits of tokenization of oil and energy assets on the blockchain for Illinois Basin Operators
It is an honor for Ziyen to be a sponsor alongside CountryMark, Campbell Energy, Boss Services, Bi-Petro, Bradford Supply Company and other leading oil and energy companies operating in the Basin”EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy are proud to announce they are a sponsor for the 75th Annual Illinois Oil and Gas Association Annual Convention and Trade Show taking place in Evansville, Indiana on the 2nd to the 4th of March 2022.
— Shane Fraser
The Annual Illinois Oil and Gas Association Convention is the leading event for independent oil and gas production companies and vendors from Illinois and the surrounding States. The event provides an opportunity to learn from industry experts about current trends, challenges and regulations in the current industry environment.
Alastair Caithness, Ziyen CEO, stated,
“It is an honor for the company to be a sponsor for the leading Oil and Energy event in the Illinois Basin. It will provide an excellent platform to showcase our oil & energy tokenization model. Ziyen Energy’s project is the tip of the spear for this change within the industry, and for other operators interested in this technology–we can provide the blockchain technology and infrastructure to create their own Energy Token.”
Shane Fraser, Oil Intelligence Director, added,
“The Covid-19 pandemic had a major effect on the domestic US oil and energy industry, with volatile pricing, supply chain shortages and the practical difficulties of lockdown measures affecting everyone in the industry. We are excited to be able to attend and network face-to face in the leading event in the Illinois Basin. It is also an honor for Ziyen to be a sponsor alongside CountryMark, Campbell Energy, Boss Services, Bi-Petro, Bradford Supply Company and other leading oil and energy companies operating in the Basin.”
For more information about Ziyen Energy and Energy Tokens please visit www.ziyen.com and www.energytokens.io
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
About Ziyen Energy.:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
In October 2020 Ziyen Energy CEO, Alastair Caithness, was a co-author of the first financial journal research paper on ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization,’ where Ziyen Energy featured as the case study in the paper.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.
Alastair Caithness
Energy Tokens
+1 800-801-4703
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other