Wendy Doolan’s FunGolf.Club Opening Another New Training Facility in Greenville, SC

At a time when golf courses are shutting down, Wendy is blending fun with golf to attract more learners to the game.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a news world filled with potential doom and gloom at every corner, a few entrepreneurial success stories are managing to stand out. Among them is Wendy Doolan ’s golf training club, FunGolf.Club , which will be expanding further with the upcoming opening of its newest location in Greenville, SC, on April 1, 2022. The facility will be located at the historic Legacy Pines Golf Club and positive reviews and excitement from the Upstate residents are already pouring in. Besides this new location in Greenville, SC, FunGolf.Club is also operational in seven other locations throughout Florida.Wendy Doolan is renowned for her success as a Professional Golfer in the LPGA tour with three wins, including the Evian Masters in 2004. Today, Wendy is pursuing her passion for teaching golf via her venture, FunGolf.Club, where teaching golf meets fun with its creative ideas for learning critical golf skills. The company’s participants get to meet new people and safely play, while maintaining social distancing under the healthy sunshine outdoors. The club specializes in bringing affordable golf instruction for everyone, from amateurs to advanced golfers. As a member of FunGolf.Club, students can take advantage of unlimited golf instruction every month - provided by a professional golf instructor.“Our monthly clinic and unlimited instruction package is the most affordable method to not just improve at golf, but to have FUN improving at and playing golf,” says Wendy. “The traditional hourly golf lesson is just too expensive and stressful for most people.”Apart from teaching golf, Wendy also aims to change the way the sport is perceived, and help it grow at a time when golf courses and ranges are shutting down.“A jovial environment and friendly teaching are attracting more and more people to pick up their golf bags, especially people who have never attempted to play and people who may never play on the course,” Wendy states. “FunGolf.Club’s environment is more about laughing and having a good time - you may also get really good at golf.”When asked about FunGolf.Club, Legacy Pines owner, Tommy Biershenk, couldn’t have been more delighted about this latest development."When I first heard about what Wendy had developed with FunGolf.Club, I knew Legacy Pines Golf Club was going to be a perfect fit. We had already long ago evolved from a stuffy, dying golf business, to an extremely fun place that golfers and outdoor enthusiasts were already flocking to. We pride ourselves on providing not just great facilities you can't find anywhere else around the Upstate- but the secret sauce which is customer focused service and an awareness to what our customers really want- an amazing, fun experience while enjoying the outdoors. I couldn’t imagine a better fit for us than FunGolf.Club"For more information, please visit: www.fungolf.club About Wendy DoolanRanked as the No. 1 Australian Woman Golfer by the ‘Australian Golf Magazine’ in 1991-92, Wendy began playing golf in 1983. She went on to win several local, state, and national titles, and eventually turned professional in 1991, winning in Australia and on the Symetra Tour. She was the first Rolex First-Time winner at the 2001 LPGA Champions Classic and has many other golf laurels to her credit including a 2004 Evian Masters victory.