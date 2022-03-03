Agility CMS Partners With HubSpot with new App for Composable DXP
Agility CMS, an API-first Enterprise-grade Content Management System, has launched an integration with HubSpot CRM to further expand its composability.
Enterprise teams need easier ways to leverage valuable customer data. Our partnership with HubSpot will allow enterprises to be more effective by integrating a critical tool with content from Agility.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, an API-first Enterprise-grade headless CMS, has launched an integration with HubSpot to enable Agility users to easily add landing pages to their website with HubSpot Forms.
— Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS
As an industry-leading sales and marketing platform, HubSpot is known for its customer relationship management software. HubSpot Forms enable companies to learn more about their visitors and integrate with existing contacts databases so that they can keep track of leads.
“Sales and marketing teams need easier ways to collect and leverage valuable customer data in the form of leads and conversions. HubSpot has been a major player in that regard for quite some time, and our partnership will allow enterprises to be more effective by integrating a critical tool with their content from Agility,” said Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS.
This latest integration will combine Agility’s hybrid headless capabilities with HubSpot’s all-in-one marketing automation and CRM solution to create an effective composable DXP solution for their clients. As a result, users will be able to:
- Track customer journeys, send emails, and collect form data
- Measure the performance of all marketing campaigns in one place
- Create forms in HubSpot and have editors quickly select and add Forms to pages to start collecting Form Data
- Automate their marketing flow to help grow traffic, convert visitors, and run marketing campaigns.
Agility CMS provides the latest integration tools to create an enhanced user experience for their customers. Following previous partnerships with Netlify, Cloudinary, and Vercel, Agility CMS embraces the concept of composable architecture by providing access to industry-leading software tools.
Agility CMS has been named a Leader by G2, the leading business software review platform, in its recently released Winter 2022 Report for Headless CMS.
About Agility CMS:
Agility CMS is an API-first, Enterprise-grade headless CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
