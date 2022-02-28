Life Lessons for Post-Covid World from Man Who’s Seen It All Comes in New Book
A survival guide from a consummate survivorTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For better or for worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works. And while many of its inhabitants are simply trying to get past each day unscathed, the entire earth should also be thinking about what happens next. What needs to change? How will the world and society look after all this?
Such were the ruminations of Meril Smith, who’s witnessed World War II, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the transition of black and white to Technicolor, and various epidemics. And now even at his advanced age, a new pandemic had forced him into quarantine, a time he spent writing down people’s stories in dealing with a world that’s facing a threat that’s new but also eerily familiar. "Have We Found Our Better Selves?" aims to use the global health scare as a point to reflect if the human race has become better as a whole. It serves as an anthology of various real-life experiences by people who lived through the pandemic, as well as a guide in navigating and surviving these new challenges.
Smith didn’t envision himself as an author, what with growing up in poverty and with the horrors of war. He also struggled with reading, but through the guidance and faith of his sixth-grade teacher, Mr. Jerry Schmidt, he fell in love with books and stories and teaching. And now he’s combined both passions in a book that is not only timely but also extremely useful.
"Have We Found Our Better Selves?" is a must-read book for those finding introspection by rooting themselves further into reality. Grab a copy now on Amazon and other leading digital stores.
