Author Meril Smith Asks the Hard Questions About the Pandemic

How has the global phenomenon changed us?TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted the lives of millions of people all over the world. The onslaught of information as well as the numerous Covid variants has caused a lot of distress and to an extent, devastation to all affected. In this follow-up book from author and educator Meril Smith entitled "Have We Found Our Better Selves?", he invites the readers to look back at the past months in a reflective manner and gauge for themselves if the changes they observed have been for the better or otherwise.
Coming from a family of migrant farmworkers, Meril Smith grew up modestly at the end of the Second World War. He has come face to face with poverty, witnessed recessions, wars, the downfall of governments, the perils and innovations in medicine as well as the boom of technology companies. These experiences have propelled him to further develop his understanding of people, events, and the world. A serendipitous encounter with an inspiring teacher, Mr. Schmidt, helped him uncover his love and passion for teaching. He spent thirty years as an educator and continues to inspire young teachers to this day.
Using his experiences and keen sense of observation, he was able to publish Riding the Waves of a Pandemic and in this follow-up book, he explores how the global phenomenon has affected people. The book aims to address difficult questions related to the riveting and unconventional situations humans have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his uncanny eye for details and his disarming way of expounding the challenges brought about by the phenomenon, Mr. Smith helps his readers uncover how they handled the difficult situations and circumstances as the battle against COVID-19 rages on. At once insightful and challenging, "Have We Found Our Better Selves?" offers its readers the means to look back and see how far they have come.
