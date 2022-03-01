World’s First All-in-One Hydrogen Refueler - Revolutionary Development of Global Hydrogen Industry

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, the renewable energy market is gradually expanding as countries around the world actively participate in climate protection efforts. As a completely pollution-free renewable energy source, hydrogen is being vigorously promoted to replace fossil energy and change the world’s energy structure.

In order to adapt to the development of hydrogen energy era, Angstrom Group successfully developed the world’s first all-in-one hydrogen refueler in 2018. It is highly integrated and can be customized according to special requirements. The biggest advantage of the refueler is user-friendly, easy operation and maintenance, intelligentized control and monitoring ensure safety, reliability, and remote operation, purity can reach 99.99%, can be installed in extreme environments. The emergence of the all-in-one hydrogen refueler solved the dilemma of traditional hydrogen station. It occupies a much smaller footprint, easy to be transported and installed, saves initial investment and labor cost; it produces hydrogen by connecting water and electricity only, which requires less operation cost. The refueler is more suitable for customer who has urgent refueling demand or relatively small hydrogen demand. At present, it has been successfully commercialized and sold to a vehicle Manufacturer for FCVs testing use.

The successful development of the all-in-one hydrogen refueler is a technological breakthrough based on the long development experience of hydrogen industry and the mature knowledge of hydrogen station construction. It is a milestone in the industry, will help better promote the popularization of fuel cell vehicle, improve the utilization of hydrogen energy rate, and support promote global carbon neutral.