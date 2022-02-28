Midwinter Waterfowl Survey 2022 Results Released

February 28, 2022

Annual Survey Estimates Number of Winter Ducks, Geese, and Swans

Photo by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made visual estimates of the ducks, geese and swans along most of the state’s Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River. and Atlantic Ocean coastal shorelines. This year, the teams counted about 563,800 waterfowl, lower than the 627,000 birds observed in 2020, and below the most recent five-year average of 718,600 birds. The 2021 Mid-Winter Survey was not flown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Winter distribution of waterfowl is influenced by many factors,” Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Director Paul Peditto said. “Global weather patterns, food availability, habitat quality, prevalence of ice, and the population status of each species all play a role in how many birds we count and where we count them.”

Overall, dabbling ducks increased in number this year compared to 2020, as did pintails and green-winged teal, which likely reflected the mild fall temperatures. Likewise, generally mild winter weather likely led to fewer diving ducks being observed than in the 2020 survey.

Hunter reports suggest that late arriving winter weather moved more scaup, canvasbacks, and redheads into the Chesapeake Bay region after the survey was completed. Biologists counted more Canada geese – 361,100 – than the 2020 survey, which counted 327,200. DNR considers this a hopeful sign that flyway wide harvest restrictions for Atlantic Population (AP) geese are working.

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s, and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland. These numbers are not population estimates, but offer an annual “snapshot” view of how waterfowl use of important nearshore habitats changes over time.

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Results 2017-2022 (no survey conducted in 2021)

Rounded to the nearest hundred

Species 2017 2018 2019 2020 2022 Mallard 45,300 64,300 39,000 56,000 53,500 Black Duck 25,500 38,300 17,200 21,000 24,600 Gadwall 11,200 3,100 4,800 10,800 6,800 Widgeon 1,400 700 1,200 1,100 300 Green-winged Teal 2,100 500 1,500 2,000 6,900 Shoveler 100 0 100 300 900 Pintail 2,300 1,100 600 1,800 4,600 Total Dabblers 87,900 108,000 64,400 93,000 97,600 Redhead 20,700 27,500 20,600 10,600 7,000 Canvasback 75,100 60,000 46,000 46,900 7,700 Scaup 138,800 45,300 72,100 59,000 29,500 Ring-necked Duck 400 300 1,100 3,000 2,100 Goldeneye 700 100 100 300 100 Bufflehead 12,900 29,500 13,200 11,400 10,600 Ruddy Duck 35,000 24,500 28,900 18,500 22,400 Total Divers 283,600 187,200 182,000 149,700 79,400 Scoters 4,900 4,500 27,800 5,700 1,300 Long-tailed Duck 2,700 0 300 200 100 Mergansers 2,100 2,300 2,000 2,300 1,400 Total Ducks 381,200 302,000 276,500 250,900 179,800 Brant 900 400 900 900 200 Snow Goose 21,300 63,500 34,700 40,900 13,600 Canada Goose 394,700 641,000 250,200 327,200 361,100 Tundra Swan 14,500 16,400 4,000 7,100 7,400 Total Waterfowl 812,600 1,023,300 566,300 627,000 563,800

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.