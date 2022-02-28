Estate Planning Attorney in Rockford, Illinois

Estate Planning Attorney Andrew J. Mertzenich Bring His Legal Practice to Rockford Illinois

I’m excited to bring my vast experience and true commitment to clients to Rockford and Winnebago County, Illinois.” — Andrew J. Mertzenich

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winnebago County Lawyers

Attorney Andrew J. Mertzenich has been tasked with running Prime Law Group's second office location in Rockford, Illinois. Andrew is an experienced lawyer whose main focus in law lies in appellate, estate planning, and real estate. Mr. Mertzenich is excited to bring his legal practice to Winnebago County, where he intends to provide solutions for clients.

Who is Attorney Andrew Mertzenich?

Attorney Andrew J. Mertzenich is an attorney from Rockford Illinois who’s main focus lies within his practices in appellate litigation, estate planning, and real estate transactions. In addition, Andrew also has experience practicing law in Business, Civil Litigation, Local Government, Municipality Legal Matters, and Zoning & Land Planning. Andrew is an attorney at Prime Law Group, LLC in McHenry, and Winnebago County. Mr. Mertzenich is a member of the McHenry and Winnebago County bar associations, as well as the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). Prime Law Group has recently opened their second office in Rockford where Andrew is spearheading the location.

Before joining Prime Law Group, Andrew was a prosecutor with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office in Rockford, IL. There, he handled traffic cases and bond hearings. He also assisted in research projects.

Education

Beginning his collegiate career at Concordia University in Chicago, Andrew received his degree in Business Administration. Next, Andrew would go on to Northern Illinois College of Law and received his Juris Doctor magna cum laude. Furthermore, he served as President of the Gay-Straight Alliance, was a Class Representative on the Student Bar Association, and Chaired the Committee to draft a new Constitution for the Student Bar Association. After he closed the books on college, Andrew was officially sworn into the practice of law on November 8th of 2018.

Rockford Appellate Lawyer

Mr. Mertzenich has always had an affinity for the appeals process. He brings that enthusiasm with him as he expands his appellate practice in Winnebago County. Andrew has handled several appeals in the State Appellate Courts and is a member of the Illinois Appellate Lawyer’s Association. In addition, Andrew is on the roster of appointed counsel for appellate attorneys serving indigent persons in Winnebago County, Illinois. He is also Editor in Chief of the Appellate Lawyers Association’s publication, “IL APP RECAPS: The Illinois Appellate Decisions Digest”.

Rockford Estate Planning Attorney

In addition to his experience in appellate work, Andrew is an experienced estate planning lawyer. He is proficient in his knowledge regarding crafting comprehensive estate plans that work for his clients. Whether writing a will or crafting special needs trusts or tax-sheltering trusts, Andrew fully understands all that makes up an estate plan.

Rockford Real Estate Attorney

Beyond estate planning, Mr. Mertzenich seeks to bring both residential and commercial real estate experience to Winnebago County. No matter your situation, Andrew will go to work for you to achieve your most ideal outcome. His goal is to help clients navigate the complex world of real estate transactions throughout Rockford, Illinois and the surrounding areas of Winnebago County.

Away From the Office

While Andrew spends most of his time working day in and day out for his clients, he does enjoy other things separate from practicing law. For example, Andrew is a music lover and a passionately talented musician. As the Principal Organist at Court Street United Methodist Church in Rockford, IL, he performs regularly and accompanies the chancel choir, praise band, and children’s choir. Andrew is also the Director of Traditional Music at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rockford, IL, where he conducts the chancel choir and handbell choir. In addition, Andrew volunteers his time as performer at the Land of Lincoln Theatre Organ Society, where he also serves as a technician. Furthermore, is affiliated with the American Guild of Organists-Rockford Chapter and sits on the Board of the Land of Lincoln Theatre Organ Society. In addition to his love for music, Andrew is a dedicated member of his community and current school board member of Spectrum Progressive School in Rockford, Illinois.

Winnebago Office

One Court Place, Suite #400

Rockford, Illinois 61101

About Prime Law Group, LLC

Prime Law Group is a full service law firm located in Woodstock, Illinois, (McHenry County) and provides services in a variety of practice areas from family law, personal injury, real estate, estate planning, business law to local government, and more!

To learn more about Prime Law Group, LLC, please visit PrimeLawGroup.com or call 815-338-2040

To learn more about Attorney Andrew J. Mertzenich, please visit www.primelawgroup.com/attorneys/andrew-j-mertzenich/ or call 815-338-2040 Ext. 110