/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dengue Fever Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Dengue Fever Pipeline Insight 2022’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Dengue Fever pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Dengue Fever Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Dengue Fever Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 20+ active players proactively working to develop 20+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key Dengue companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Dengue Fever treatment scenario include Kino Pharma, Emergex Vaccines, Abivax, Plex Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Immunoforge, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Codagenix, Biotron Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Ennaid therapeutics, AbViro LLC, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., Atea Pharmaceuticals, Visterra, Janssen Research & Development, Globavir Biosciences, Serum Institute of India, BioNet Asia, and many others.

Essential Dengue Fever pipeline therapies such as Research programs: anti-RNA virus therapeutics, viral budding inhibitors, ABX220, Infectious diseases therapeutics program, CDX DENV, AT-752, VIS513, JNJ-64281802, TV003, V 503, TAK-003, AV-1, PepGNP-Dengue, GBV 006, Dengushield, Pentavalent dengue-zika vaccine, and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies.

In June 2021, Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited announced that it has achieved regulatory approval for a Phase I clinical trial of its Dengue vaccine. The study has received approval from Swiss regulatory agencies and the first participants are expected to be enrolled soon.

In May 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced that its dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) demonstrated continued protection against dengue illness and hospitalization, regardless of an individual's previous dengue exposure, with no important safety risks identified through three years after vaccination in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial namely - Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES). TIDES enrolled more than 20,000 healthy children and adolescents ages four to 16 years in dengue-endemic countries in Latin America and Asia.

In August 2021, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the publication of data demonstrating the in vitro and in vivo activity of AT-752 against dengue virus infection, in the journal, Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. The article titled, "Evaluation of AT-752, a double prodrug of a guanosine nucleotide analog with in vitro and in vivo activity against dengue and other flaviviruses," can be accessed here. The published data demonstrate that AT-752 has potent in vitro activity against multiple dengue virus serotypes and other flaviviruses tested, reduces viremia, and improves survival in an animal model of dengue disease.

In October 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) announced today, in collaboration with the KU Leuven Rega Institute and the KU Leuven Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3), the publication of new preclinical data in the journal Nature showing that an early-stage compound with a novel mechanism of action could potentially treat all serotypes of dengue fever and provide a period of protection against acquiring the dengue virus. Janssen is now moving its dengue program into clinical development.

The Dengue Fever pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Dengue Fever products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Dengue Fever pipeline landscape.

Dengue Fever Overview

Dengue Fever is a disease caused by four dengue viruses spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that at least 400 million cases of dengue fever occur across the globe every year. It is also known as breakbone fever due to the severity of muscle spasms and joint pain, dandy fever, or seven-day fever because of the usual duration of symptoms of Dengue. It begins abruptly after a typical incubation period of 5-7 days, and the course follows 3 phases: febrile, critical, and convalescent. Common Dengue fever symptoms generally last for 2 to 7 days and can include sudden high fever, severe headache, swollen lymph glands, severe joint and muscle pains, skin rash. Common laboratory findings for Dengue Fever diagnosis include thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, elevated aspartate aminotransferase. The virus antigen is detectable by ELISA, polymerase chain reaction, or virus isolation from body fluids.

Dengue Fever Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Research programs: anti-RNA virus therapeutics Kino Pharma Discovery Virus replication inhibitors NA Research programs: viral budding inhibitors Biotron Ltd Discovery Viral protein inhibitors NA ABX220 Abivax Discovery NA NA Infectious diseases therapeutics program Plex Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Peptide hydrolase inhibitors NA CDX DENV Codagenix Preclinical Immunostimulants Parenteral AT-752 Atea Pharmaceuticals Phase I DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors Oral PepGNP-Dengue Emergex Vaccines Phase I Virus replication inhibitors Intradermal VIS513 Visterra Phase I Immunomodulators Parenteral JNJ-64281802 Janssen Research & Development Phase II NA Oral TV003 Merck & Co Phase III Immunostimulants Subcutaneous V 503 Takeda Phase III Immunostimulants Intramuscular TAK-003 Takeda Preregistration Immunostimulants Subcutaneous AV-1 AbViro Phase I Immunostimulants Intravenous Dengushield Serum Institute of India Phase I NA Intravenous

Dengue Fever Therapeutics Assessment

The Dengue Fever Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Dengue Fever emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type.

Scope of the Dengue Fever Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Dengue Fever Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Dengue Fever Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Dengue Fever Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Dengue Fever Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Dengue Fever Therapies Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulants, DNA-directed RNA, polymerase inhibitors, Viral protein inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Viral nonstructural protein inhibitors

Key Dengue Fever Companies: Kino Pharma, Emergex Vaccines, Abivax, Plex Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Immunoforge, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Codagenix, Biotron Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Ennaid therapeutics, AbViro LLC, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., Atea Pharmaceuticals, Visterra, Janssen Research & Development, Globavir Biosciences, Serum Institute of India, BioNet Asia, and others

Key Dengue Fever Pipeline Therapies: Research programs: anti-RNA virus therapeutics, viral budding inhibitors, ABX220, Infectious diseases therapeutics program, CDX DENV, AT-752, VIS513, JNJ-64281802, TV003, V 503, TAK-003, AV-1, PepGNP-Dengue, GBV 006, Dengushield, Pentavalent dengue-zika vaccine, and others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Dengue Fever: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 V 503: Takeda 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 TV003: Merck & Co. 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 JNJ-64281802: Janssen Research & Development 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 PepGNP-Dengue: Emergex Vaccines 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 VIS513: Visterra 10 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10.1 AT-752: Atea Pharmaceuticals 11 Preclinical Stage Products 11.1 Infectious diseases therapeutics Programme: Plex Pharmaceuticals 12 Discovery Stage Products 13 Therapeutic Assessment 14 Inactive Products 15 Collaborations Licensing / Partnering / Funding 16 Dengue Fever - Unmet Needs 17 Dengue Fever - Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

