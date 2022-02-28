Submit Release
March Schedule Released for Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 28, 2022) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its March schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

March schedule:

  • March 1 – 3Fly-tying Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • March 4 - 5:  Women’s Introductory Fishing for Adults, Friday (virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m., Saturday (in-person), 9 a.m. – noon.
  • March 8Hook, Line and Picture! How to Take Amazing Fishing Photos (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
  • March 9Entomology for Anglers (Virtual), 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • March 12 - 13:  Scouting Fly-Fishing Merit Badge Camp, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – Sunday, noon. Scouts only. Ages 14 and older. Camping on-site is available.
  • March 16:  Fly-Tying Program (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
  • March 17:  Fly Fishing Basics:  How to Read a Trout Stream (Virtual), 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • March 18 - 19Introductory Fishing for Adults, Friday, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon.
  • March 24Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
  • March 25:  Family Fishing Workshops, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • March 26 - 27Scouting Fly-Fishing Merit Badge Camp, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – Sunday, noon. Scouts only. Ages 14 and older. Camping on-site is available.
  • March 29 - 31ABC3 Boating Safety Course, 6 – 9 p.m.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.

