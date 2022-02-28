Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2021-2030

Share This Article

Global Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The men’s hair care and styling products market size is expected to grow decently owing to the increase customer awareness about the innovative and novel hair care products.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.The men’s hair care and styling products market was valued at $40,430.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $54,755.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Get Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mens-hair-care-and-styling-products-market-A14648 The hair care and styling products market growth is propelled by rise in hair health consciousness and an improved distribution network. Consumers are prepared to pay more for those products that provide hair health advantages & help to avoid hair damage and hair fall. This awareness is expected to be a driver for the hair care and styling products market development.In the last few years, a trend has been seen in the use of hairstyle products to look good and keep a decent appearance. The hair care and styling products market has witnessed significant growth due to an increase in the number of people from all over the world opting for hair care products as a precautionary measure to fight hair fall and hair damage. Key market players seek to strengthen their position by offering high-tech goods and developing a strong distribution channel network that is projected to fuel the market growth.Hair care segment and hair care products are used globally and are one of the prime product types for hair care and styling products; thus, is expected to influence the overall hair care and styling products industry. The hair care segment was valued at $24.0 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2030, to reach $30.3 billion by 2030.Download Report Sample (180 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15017 The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment was the leading channel with maximum share in 2020, growing with significant CAGR during the hair care and styling products market forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the business of retail sales in different regions and the availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.In addition, a surge in penetration of hair care and styling products among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in 2020, garnering maximum share in the hair care and styling products market, owing to the huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channels to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase the awareness of their products.The key players profiled in this report include include American Crew, Baxter of California, Jack Black, Harry's, Malin+Goetz, Hanz de Fuko, Dove Men, Redken Brews, Old Spice, and Axe. These players are introducing new products in the market to increase the customer base and product sale.The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market.For Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15017 Key Findings Of The Study○ By type, the hair care segment lead in terms of market share in the year 2020, however the styling products segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.○ By sales channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular means of purchase of men’s hair care and styling products, however, the E-commerce segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.○ By region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of men’s hair care and styling products and is likely to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.Related Reports:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 