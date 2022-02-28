Global Superfoods Market Size is Projected To Reach US$ 287.75 Billion by 2027 | Superfoods Market Store, Delivery Options, Emerging Trends 2022 | Segmentation by Product Type, Applications, Regions, & Key-Players (ADM, Ardent Mills, Bunge)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global Superfoods Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Superfoods market size was US$ 172050 million and it is expected to reach US$ 287750 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

Global “Superfoods Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Superfoods industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Superfoods market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Superfoods market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Superfoods market.

Scope of the Superfoods Market Report:

Superfood is a marketing term for food with supposed health benefits as a result of some part of its nutritional analysis or its overall nutrient density. A superfood is described as “A nutrient-rich food considered to be especially beneficial for health and well-being”. These foods often have an additional nutritional value (value-added products) in comparison to other food products such as a high fiber, antioxidant, mineral or vitamin content or a desirable fatty acid composition. Producers and marketers of superfoods highlight this extra value in order to market their products. Foods that are often discussed as being superfoods in the media include ancient grains, chia seeds, pulses, seaweed and kombucha.

GlobalSuperfoods key players include ADM, Ardent Mills, Bunge, POM Wonderful, Boulder Brands, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 5%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Super Fruits is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Beverage, followed by Bakery and Confectionery Products, Snacks, etc.



The Major Players in the Superfoods Market include: The research covers the current Superfoods market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Ardent Mills

ADM

Boulder Brands

DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

GT's Kombucha

POM Wonderful

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills

Aiya

Bunge

Kraft Heinz

Jia Neng Da

Meiguolai

Saide

Zhongxin

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Superfruits

Superseeds and Supergrains

Edible Seaweed

Matcha Powder

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Beverage

Others

The Superfoods Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Superfoods business, the date to enter into the Superfoods market, Superfoods product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Superfoods?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Superfoods? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Superfoods Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Superfoods market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Superfoods Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Superfoods market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Superfoods Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Superfoods market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

