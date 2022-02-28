A Rising Star in Slot Game Universe

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global gaming exhibitions are witnessing a skyrocketing rise in popularity of a casino provider public is talking about. The reason is simple – Expanse Studio is doing a hell of a job!



Combining Old School With Cutting Edge Design

As online slots are the most popular online gaming product, Expanse is massively focused on developing as unique slots as possible with innovative features. They are accompanied by excellent soundtracks, superb animations, and multi jackpot features.

So, if you haven't had a chance to try some of them, try Wild Icy Fruits, Titan Roulette Deluxe, Lucky Betting Shop, Book of Eskimo, Maya's Treasure, Fairy in Wonderland, Circus Fever Deluxe, Piggy Party, Bounty Hunters, Casino Heist...

...but if you're a fan of classic games, you can also try your luck at Sticky777.

Table Games Lovers are not Forgotten

Although online slots are dominating the product library, Expanse has not forgotten all those table games lovers! Their website is dressed in a modern suite with several interesting options that will surely boost your gaming experience. Here are just some of them:

Titan Roulette

Titan Roulette Deluxe

Mini Power Roulette

Titan Dice

Multihand Titan Poker

Instant Keno

Sic Bo

Golden Hi-Lo

Diamond Blackjack



Mobile-first software is everywhere in our lives. So, if you are a fan of mobile gaming, you should be delighted to hear that, thanks to the HTML5 technology, all Expanse releases are fully optimized for mobile devices and the studio applies a mobile-first strategy. Smartphones have priority over larger screens!

Multi Jackpot Features

We all play slots because of big wins and mega jackpots. That is why Expanse slot games are oriented towards player satisfaction as their Local Jackpots are adjusted to the smallest details... That's not all - various Free Spin bonuses are serving as an additional reward for customers, their number is unmatched by the competition.

Expanse will continue satisfying all the needs of their constantly growing customers by providing well-designed, innovative, and user-friendly online games.

Contact for sales – sales@expanse.studios

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio