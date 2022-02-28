Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Obesity and diabetes to increase the risk of degenerative joint diseases

Increase in number of patients suffering from bone-related diseases, and surge in elderly population further fuels the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Product (Allografts, Bone Grafts Substitutes, and Cell Based Matrices) and Application (Spinal fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Dental Bone Grafting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging market opportunities are expected to be beneficial for the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the global bone grafts and substitutes market report include Baxter International Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Xtant Medical Holdings. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Bone graft substitutes segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2020, while cell-based matrices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest market growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.3% driven by growth in population, increase in affordability, and improvement in healthcare facilities in the region.

U.S. accounted for more than half of the overall market in 2020, while South Korea is expected to be the fastest growing country growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

