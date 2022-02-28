DATA PROTECTION EXPERTS, GALAXKEY JOIN CYBERSECURITY ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND AS A CORNERSTONE SPONSOR

Galaxkey is a cornerstone sponsor at the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland in Baltimore

New partnership brings data protection leadership to the Center for Cyber Resilience

LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxkey and the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) today announced Galaxkey as a Cornerstone Sponsor of CAMI’s Center for Cyber Resilience.

Randhir Shinde, CEO at Galaxkey said, “We at Galaxkey are delighted to be a Cornerstone Sponsor for CAMI, in what is already proving to be a very exciting and interesting year. We want to make data protection simple and easy – without any hassle or trouble. This goal aligns perfectly with the Center’s mission to present trusted cybersecurity knowledge and actionable resources, making for a perfect partnership for 2022.”

Sir George Zambellas, Chair at Galaxkey and former Royal Navy Chief, said, “We are proud to be a part of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, leading the way as a Cornerstone Sponsor. We hope that our partnership will help make it easy for people across the USA to become more cyber secure. Data protection is something everyone should care about!”

“We’re thrilled that Galaxkey will contribute their expertise and passion for data protection to our Center for Cyber Resilience,” added Tasha Cornish, CAMI’s Executive Director. “As we continue to produce unprecedented amounts of data globally, their diverse solutions will be paramount for organizations to maintain a strong cybersecurity posture.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Galaxkey’s expansion, making their pure end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) data protection solution available to even more businesses across the globe with their new US office.

“We’ve long had the aspiration to expand into the US market, and with our ever-evolving data protection solution, we’re excited to take our expertise and levels of care and service to this market,” Randhir Shinde stated.”We look forward to what 2022 will bring.”

Sir George Zambellas added: “I’m delighted that Galaxkey is fully ready for the US market, offering a superior range of ‘Made in Britain’ digital security products and more to come.”

About Galaxkey

Galaxkey is the end-to-end encryption software that sets the standard for data protection and communication privacy. With Galaxkey’s three levels of identity-based encryption, you can protect all your data and communications, even when they leave your network. The simple to use platform includes military-grade email encryption, file transfer, secure collaboration workspace, electronic document sign and team messaging. Founded in 2010 by tech entrepreneur Randhir Shinde, Galaxkey has since developed into a global enterprise with offices in UK, UAE, India and the USA. Please visit www.galaxkey.com to learn more.

About CAMI

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a statewide, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. CAMI is Maryland’s only organization solely dedicated to the growth of Maryland’s cybersecurity industry. The organization strives to help members form connections with each other, industry resources and potential private and public sector buyers. Additionally, CAMI provides free cybersecurity incident response advice to Maryland businesses with its Cyber SWAT Team, composed of select organization members. Visit www.mdcyber.com to find out more.